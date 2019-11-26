Appleton Christmas Parade goes on, despite rain

The rain started just as a major holiday event was getting underway Tuesday night in the Fox Valley.

Still thousands of people came out.

While there wasn't any snow, the rain has been coming down since about 7 o'clock.

So far it hasn't caused any problems or major accidents, but people attending the Appleton Christmas Parade did get a little wet.

However that didn't stop the excitement of seeing everything from decorated floats to marching bands representing schools across Wisconsin.

Mary Morelli of Oshkosh said, "This has been truly a developing excitement for anybody that ever comes down here, and watch for the families that come up. They still come up for this crazy night and good for Appleton for supporting this thing."

When asked about her favorite sights, Jenny Fuss of De Pere added, "All the lights and the bands and just the dance teams, they're participating in the Santa Scamper so that's always exciting as well."

Organizers say this is among the largest nighttime parades held in the upper Midwest.

It was launched decades ago as a way to promote the local businesses lining College Avenue.

"This is designed to kick off the holiday buying season and 49 years ago that's what they did it for, but now the stuff is out in August, but it's still the tradition we do this the Tuesday before Thanksgiving," said Parade Grand Marshal Greg Otis.

On this night many also came expecting to get wet, but hoping the rain would hold off.

Morelli told us,"I'm definitely ready. It's like being a Boy Scout, be prepared, but if we can hold off, and all of these families that come out that bring those little ones, we're going to prove the weather man wrong."