Appleton Area School District cancels events with large gatherings

The Appleton Area School District is following the recommendation of Gov. Tony Evers to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and is canceling all events that might attract large numbers of people.

The cancellations begin immediately with Thursday's announcement. This includes sporting events, concerts, and plays.

It's a precautionary measure that's in effect until further notice.

People are asked to consult their school's website or call their school office to find out the status of an event.

Appleton North says it hopes to reschedule performances of its student play. "Matilda," in the future.

"As a district, we are following these recommendations to prevent the spread of this virus in our community, including older adults and people with underlying medical conditions who are at a higher risk," Superintendent Judith Basemen wrote in a statement Thursday. "The health and safety of our students, staff, and families are a top priority."