Appleton Area School District adds six locations for meal pick-up

Starting Monday, meals will be available for pick-up at another six locations in the Appleton Area School District for students who are in need of a meal.

The free, pre-packaged meals will be available at the following locations Monday - Friday at the times indicated.

There will also be meals available Monday - Thursday of spring break week, with two days of meals being distributed on April 9.

The meals will also include a pre-packaged lunch for the current day, as well as a pre-packed breakfast for the following day.

Anyone picking up a meal at the six elementary schools should look for the white AASD food service truck in the main parking lot.

Kaleidoscope Academy: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Door D

Madison Middle School: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Door G

Wilson Middle School: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Door Q

Badger Elementary: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Parking log

Columbus Elementary: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Parking lot

Highlands Elementary: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Parking lot

Horizons Elementary: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Parking lot

Jefferson Elementary: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Parking lot

Johnston Elementary: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Parking lot