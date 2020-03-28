Appleton Area School District adds six locations for meal pick-up

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -- Starting Monday, meals will be available for pick-up at another six locations in the Appleton Area School District for students who are in need of a meal.
The free, pre-packaged meals will be available at the following locations Monday - Friday at the times indicated.
There will also be meals available Monday - Thursday of spring break week, with two days of meals being distributed on April 9.
The meals will also include a pre-packaged lunch for the current day, as well as a pre-packed breakfast for the following day.
Anyone picking up a meal at the six elementary schools should look for the white AASD food service truck in the main parking lot.
Kaleidoscope Academy: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Door D
Madison Middle School: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Door G
Wilson Middle School: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Door Q
Badger Elementary: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Parking log
Columbus Elementary: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Parking lot
Highlands Elementary: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Parking lot
Horizons Elementary: 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Parking lot
Jefferson Elementary: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Parking lot
Johnston Elementary: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Parking lot