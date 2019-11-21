Appeals court rules for Fond du Lac County on sex offender's placement

A Wisconsin appeals court denied a sex offender's placement in Fond du Lac County.

We first told you about this case involving Preston Rintamaki in September of 2018. He is considered a violent sex offender.

A Racine County judge placed him in a home in the Town of Eldorado as part of his supervised release.

Fond du Lac County officials appealed.

Rintamaki was moved to the county before Wisconsin Act 184 took effect, which says sex offenders need to be placed in the county where they committed the offense.

The appeals court ruled Rintamaki's petition for placement was still pending at the time and not confirmed, and therefore the law applied to his placement.