Apartment evacuated after man leaves cooking materials unattended

Unattended cooking materials on a stove top leads to smoke filling the hallways of a two story apartment Wednesday evening.

At 4:42 p.m., Bellevue Fire & Rescue were called to the scene located at 1540 South Huron Road. The fire alarm system was activated, and crews helped evacuate the residents.

One person was found in the unit causing the scene. That individual was able to make it outside on his own where he was treated and released.

The building was ventilated, and all occupants were allowed back into their apartments.

There were no other reported injuries.

Bellevue Fire & Rescue wants to remind the public to pay close attention when using cooking appliances and to evacuate the building if fire alarms are activated.