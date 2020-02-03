Anyone still in need of ID ahead of primary asked to start process now

Planning to vote in the Wisconsin Spring Primary election? WisDOT says if you still need a driver license or ID, you should start that process now.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, driver licenses or IDs are the most common form of identification used for voting purposes.

Although a federally-compliant REAL ID card isn't required for voting purposes, proper identification is still needed in order to vote.

Other forms of ID accepted for voting purposes include military or student ID cards - click here for a full list of acceptable identification cards.

Any voters who still need to get their first Wisconsin ID can do so at a DMV location.

Certain documents are required to get an ID -

click here

to see which forms are needed.

If not all required documents are available, WisDOT officials say the ID Petition Process, also known as the IDPP, can be used to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the rest of the documents are received.