Anticipation Builds for Gun Deer Season Opener Saturday

More than 600,000 hunters are expected to take to the woods and fields around the state tomorrow for the opening of the nine-day gun deer season.

For those hunting away from home, it's a travel day in Wisconsin.

And that journey includes stops at places like Maplewood Meats outside Green Bay to stock up for deer camp.

"We've had a great bow season so far, the weather has been perfect and now that we're well into rut and now that gun is here, the excitement is high," says Brad Van Hemelryk, Maplewood Meats Plant Manager.

Excitement especially for hunters who are not only carrying on their hunting tradition, but sharing it as well.

"We're headed up to Eagle River, we're excited for opening of gun deer this year and we have a first-timer, 14-year old Landon is coming with us so this is his first time deer hunting," says Brandon Schmidt, from Sheboygan Falls.

And that young hunter, Landon Backman says he's ready.

"I think it's going to be a fun experience, I mean it might be cold out, but other than that," says Backman, from Sheboygan.

"I'm going to be sitting with him and basically he's going to be doing the hunting, I'll just be sitting with him spending some quality time," says Cory Backman, Landon's dad.

Visions of what might unfold in the woods only adds to the deer hunting excitement.

"I think right now all the statistics go out the window right, it's just about the anticipation of tomorrow morning something really cool might happen that you'll remember for the rest of your life," says DNR District Biologist Jeff Pritzl.

And even for successful bow hunters like Jim Paschen, there's no way he would miss tomorrow's opener.

"Absolutely, you bet, I'll be out there looking for that buck. It's a great time to be in Wisconsin," says Paschen, from Allouez.