Another person in Wisconsin being tested for coronavirus

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is investigating another potential case of coronavirus in the state.

According to its latest update Monday, the agency has one test for the deadly virus pending. Health officials did not disclose where the individual lived nor how old they were.

Prior to this latest test, DHS had confirmed last week that all of its outstanding tests, since the first confirmed case, have been negative.

So far, there has only been that single positive test in Wisconsin. Fourteen other patients have been tested and it was confirmed that they were not infected.

Health officials continue to remind Wisconsin residents that, although there has been a confirmed case in their home state, that the risk here and across the country remains low.

However, influenza and other respiratory viruses are common right now. They remind everyone to wash their hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home when sick.

