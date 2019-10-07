Another competency hearing ordered in Hobart murder case

Another competency hearing has been ordered for a man charged in the 2016 slayings of his former girlfriend and her mother in Hobart.

Oct. 7 court records show Jacob Cayer and his attorney appeared via phone for a status hearing. The court scheduled a competency hearing for Nov. 11.

Cayer has had five previous competency hearings since he was charged three years ago.

Cayer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

It's a story Action 2 News has been following since June 7, 2016. That's when prosecutors say Jacob Cayer broke into a home and stabbed his former girlfriend, Sabrina Teague, to death. Cayer also stabbed and killed Sabrina's mother, Heesun "Sunny" Teague, according to prosecutors.

Cayer is also accused of attacking Sabrina Teague's boyfriend, Joel Kennedy. Kennedy survived and called 911.

Cayer's trial was scheduled to begin on Oct. 7, but will be delayed. The trial has been delayed multiple times due to questions about Cayer's mental fitness to stand trial.

Cayer is being held on a $5 million bond.

