Another competency exam ordered for man in Hobart double murder

Another competency examination as been ordered for a man charged with the 2016 murders of a Hobart mother and daughter.

Court records show Jacob Cayer appeared in Brown County Court on Aug. 19. The judge ordered a competency examination and scheduled a hearing for Sept. 23.

Cayer's trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 7. The case has been delayed multiple times due to questions about Cayer's mental fitness to stand trial.

Cayer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

On June 7, 2016, Cayer broke into a home and stabbed his former girlfriend, Sabrina Teague, to death, prosecutors say. Cayer also stabbed and killed Sabrina's mother, Heesun "Sunny" Teague, according to investigators.

Cayer is also accused of attacking Sabrina Teague's boyfriend, Joel Kennedy. Kennedy survived and called 911.

In June, Cayer's attorneys made a motion to suppress some evidence and statements at trial, but Hon. William Atkinson denied the request.

Cayer is being held on a $5 million bond.

Action 2 News spoke with Samara Teague in 2017. She fondly remembered her mother and sister as more than just victims of a terrible crime.

"They were more than ex-girlfriend and mother to me. They were so many things and they were fully-fleshed, complex human beings and beautiful people," says Sarama. "And I just want the community to know they were real people and I loved them."