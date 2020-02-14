Another competency exam ordered for accused Pyro stabber

A man charged in the stabbing of a Green Bay K-9 will undergo another competency exam.

Sai Vang, 30, appeared before a Brown County judge Friday. The court ordered the Department of Health Services to complete an updated competency exam. Findings will be reported on Friday, March 13.

The hearing was initially set as a plea hearing, but no plea was entered due to questions about Vang's competency.

Vang is charged with causing injury to Green Bay K-9 Pyro. On April 7, 2019, police were called to the 1300 block of Western Ave for a report that Vang had threatened to kill his father.

Responding officers were informed that Sai Vang was schizophrenic.

Police say Vang did not comply with orders to surrender. K-9 Pyro was deployed and jumped on Vang. Vang removed a "large boning-style knife" from his waistband and stabbed Pyro, according to the criminal complaint.

"I watched as Sai started violently swing the knife upward, in a stabbing motion, at K-9 Pyro," reads one officer's story detailed in the criminal complaint.

One officer described the blade on Sai's knife to be about five inches long. There was blood at the three-inch mark.

Police used a taser on Vang, who dropped the knife. Pyro was found bleeding on a nearby sidewalk.

Pyro was taken to the Fox Valley Animal Referral Center where he had multiple surgeries and received blood and plasma transfusions. Doctors made a hole in his windpipe and inserted a tube to allow Pyro to breathe.

In a written statement, Sai Vang explained that he stabbed Pyro on instinct "because he is scared of dogs."

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says Pyro's actions likely prevented an officer-involved shooting.

Pyro made a full recovery and is back on active duty with the Green Bay Police Department.

During a hearing last May, the court ruled Sai Vang to be not competent to stand trial and granted an order of commitment for treatment.

In September, Vang appeared before the court for an updated competency report and the court found him mentally fit to stand trial.

In October, Vang entered Not Guilty pleas during his arraignment hearing.

Now the court wants another competency report on Vang before the case can move forward.

Vang is being held on a $10,000 bond.