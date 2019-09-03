Another Sheboygan teen arrested for threatening post

Sheboygan police made another arrest for a school threat -- the second in two days.

Tuesday, a parent reported a social media post they saw suggesting a threat against Sheboygan South High School.

Police identified a 16-year-old from Sheboygan as the person responsible for posting it. The Sheboygan Area School District was also involved in the investigation.

Police say the teen said the threat wasn't credible, and police don't believe there's any danger to the school or the community.

The case is unrelated to the arrest of a 15-year-old student on Sunday over a different post which threatened something would happen at Sheboygan South High School on the first day of classes.

Police and the school district are urging parents to monitor their kids' social media accounts and talk with their children about the consequences of making or sharing threats online.