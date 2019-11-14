Anonymous tip reporting technology helps investigators solve crimes

Thursday marks one month since the robbery at Short Branch Saloon in Neenah ended in the shooting death of bar patron Kevin "Hollywood" Hein.

After weeks of searching for Hein's killer, police arrested Casey Cameron, 36, of Fox Crossing last week based on evidence that started with a tip submitted through Winnebago CountyWide Crime Stoppers.

"There's so many people that are married to their phones now," said Officer Stuart Zuehls, community policing coordinator for the Neenah Police Department. "It gives people in the community the opportunity to remain anonymous and give tips to their local agencies."

Investigators followed up on one of those tips that led them to Cameron. From there, they were able to recover a cigarette he threw out that connected his DNA to that found at the crime scene.

"We utilize any bits and pieces of technology we can to help with law enforcement now," said Zuehls.

Zuehls says it is about following "see something, say something." Technology makes it possible to do that while on the go by downloading the free P3 Tips smartphone app.

Once inside of the app, users can select their location and it will link them to the local Crime Stoppers chapter. From there, information on a wide variety of crimes can be quickly submitted anonymously.

"We've got two people that basically filter it, and what they end up doing is our Winnebago County dispatch can actually send that out to the agencies as well," said Zuehls.

People can also leave tips through Winnebago CountyWide Crime Stoppers by calling the hotline at 920-231-8477.