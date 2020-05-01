Anglers urged to fish close to home

Social distancing and close to home.

That's the message from DNR Secretary Preston Cole and DNR conservation wardens ahead of tomorrow's inland fishing opener in Wisconsin.

When the sun rises tomorrow morning, anglers across the state will be asked to make some sacrifices.

Perhaps the biggest one is where they're strongly encouraged to fish.

"Let's stay close to home and get out on the waters in your own community, and you're own community is where you shop, where you go to church, where your kids go to school, that's your community, you can stay closer there, everybody is going to be better off," says Cole.

With nearly 15,000 lakes and 84,000 miles of rivers and streams in the state, DNR Secretary Preston Cole says everyone should be able to find a place close to home.

While many northern lakes are traditional favorites, Cole says those communities aren't ready to roll out the welcome mat.

"Many individuals in the Northwoods have told homeowners and visitors to don't come here yet, wait until it's safe and so that's the message from the folks, at least that I've visited with, but also community leaders are asking folks to take a time-out from traveling to the far reaches of the state of Wisconsin and let's be safe," says Cole.

DNR Wardens will be out if force this weekend to ensure social distancing guidance is followed at boat landings and along the shorelines.

But they say it takes everyone to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"By and large folks are doing a really good job of being compliant, we're going to need a full-court press this weekend, which means not only our staff, our local law enforcement partners, but all of our anglers, sports groups, local governments are going to have to help us get the message out," says DNR Conservation Warden Matt O'Brien.

Fishermen are reminded that all regular rules and regulations are in place, and if you're on the water, wearing a life jacket is strongly advised.

