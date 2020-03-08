Angler safe after falling through ice, authorities warn of worsening conditions

Deteriorating conditions left a man in cold water after his snowmobile went through thin ice Saturday afternoon.

According to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, the angler went through ice off Pond Road on the bay of Green Bay.

Authorities say other anglers and first responders were able to pull him out of the water.

The man was then treated at Aurora/Bay Area Hospital in Marinette, and later released.

The Sheriff's Office says the late developing ice didn't allow for the normal thickness which typically develops, and add all anglers should be careful if they're out on the ice, or wait until next year.

The Sheriff' also wrote that no fish is worth the risk of loss of life.