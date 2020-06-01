Anger researcher speaks on protests that turn violent

Action 2 News looked beyond the scope of a protest, learning why or even how it can sometimes go from peaceful to violent.

UW-Green Bay psychology professor Ryan Martin researches and writes on healthy and unhealthy expressions of anger.

“When you think about the model and why people become angry, it's always because of a provocation, coupled with our mood at the time of that provocation, along with our interpretation of that provocation,” said Professor Martin who is also associate dean for the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at UWGB.

Watching unrest unfold in our state and across the country, Martin said, was predictable considering a few elements.

“You have a large group of people feeling that they are being treated unfairly, and with a history of having been treated unfairly, you have catastrophic consequences of that,” said Martin.

He says there's an overwhelming sense of helplessness, however, there is research that shows those who are looting are different than those who are there to protest. Some of it is a desire to cause a commotion, some of it, despair. Martin mentioned a term called deindividuation.

“We have lots of accounts of people being willing to do things in a group that they probably wouldn't do on their own, and behave in ways in a large group that they might not be willing to do on their own,” said Martin.

Professor Martin said anger, a natural human emotion, can be healthy, but it's what you do with it.

“This is a very very complicated problem, but to think about how we can use the anger we're feeling as fuel to get us towards that pro-social change,” said Martin.

