Andree family raising money to donate AEDs to Oconto County Sheriff's Office

Last weekA ction 2 News introduced you to Marvin Andree who's life was saved by an Automatic External Defibrillator after a heart attack on the drive to work.

Now the Andree family is paying it forward by fundraising money to supply deputies with more AEDs in Oconto County.

“We were just thrilled that this officer had one and just very thankful that God put him in that spot to be able to save Marv’s life," Marvin's Wife Dawn Andree said.

He's alive today, back home recovering with his grand kids because of the sheriffs office only AED.

Marvin and Dawn are determined to triple that number.

“I was surprised that they didn’t have it," Marvin Andree said. "I guess my thought was when they’re setting up new cruisers, why aren’t these just included in the budget and its 2500 dollars it’s not that much."

They've created a Gofundme account to help raise the funds and the community is also getting involved.

“We just signed up with Seroogy’s to sell candy bars and try to raise some funds that way," Dawn said. "My niece is an adviser for National Honor Cociety for Lena High School and she talked to them and they’re on board with trying to raise money as well.”

Marvin wants anyone in the same situation he faced to get another chance at life.

Here's a link to help Marvin and Dawn get to their goal: https://www.gofundme.com/marching-with-marv-for-aeds?utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=3c46ac36d8c1497c8328fb29dc7a9e53&fbclid=IwAR16xHF7Bx1C7mDGc4TTj0CSrVJS-U7RFooDjG6_XvdDWaOwCjQPaGbdtYk