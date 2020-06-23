"Amy's Amyzing Smiles" honors dental hygienist who just wanted to help people

The Fond du Lac dental community is coming together to honor one of their own. Just weeks before her death, after a three and a half year battle with cancer, Amy Bertram learned her dreams were coming true

Amy Bertram was everything.

"She was all about being kind. And she was strong and she did what was right and you wanted to follow her lead and you wanted to make her proud," says Bertram's friend, Dr. Tammy Boudry.

As a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and dental hygienist for 36 years.

"As my mom would say, you only have to floss the ones you want to keep," jokes son Joey Bertram.

She brought joy to everyone around her.

Bertram's brother, Tom Gross says, "Amy was the spark. She had a great smile."

Even as she fought cancer, helping others was always on her mind.

According to her husband, Pat Bertram, "Every day she always talked about how she could better someone's life. And then when she came down with cancer, we made our weekly trip to Froedert and every trip down and the way back, that was the main theme, what can we do to do something better."

That's where the idea for "Amy's Amyzing Smiles" came from.

"She wanted good in everybody and that starts with a smile and that's really what she believed in," says Bertram's daughter, Meg Simons.

The fund, which was organized by friends of Bertram's in the dental field, and set up through the Fond du Lac Area Foundation, will provide financial assistance for adult patients with severe orthodontic issues who can't afford the care on their own.

Dr. Boudry says, "Having this ability and working with the specialists in town to be able to help people, it's big, it's big, it's going to make a big impact."

And as an endowment, "Amy's Amyzing Smiles" will carry on her legacy for years to come.

Her son Robbie Bertram adds, "For her to have an additional way to live on in the community is promising. And she'll be able to put her stamp on everything here moving forward, each and every year."

