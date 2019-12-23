American service member killed in action in Afghanistan

The U.S. military says that an American service member was killed in action Monday in Afghanistan.

The military statement did not provide further details, identify the U.S. soldier or say where in Afghanistan the service member was killed. Names of service members are withheld until the family is notified.

The Taliban said they were behind a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province that killed the American soldier.

Last month, two U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan when their helicopter crashed in eastern Logar province. The Taliban also claimed responsibility for that crash, a claim the U.S. military dismissed as false.

Monday’s death brings the number of U.S. deaths in Afghanistan this year to 20. There have also been three non-combat deaths this year.

