American Red Cross volunteers go door-to-door as barge sees delays

It is another busy day for American Red Cross volunteers as they go door-to-door to learn more about the flood damage inside of homes along the Oconto River.

"We've got our teams out today," said Mary Fay-Shields, Disaster Program Manager with the American Red Cross. "They're doing some disaster assessment to see the impact the floods have had on residents in the area and if we might be able to offer some assistance with recovery from the floods."

The personal visits are an opportunity to see exactly how many homeowners were impacted by the flooding and how much damage has been done.

"If we find homes that we can help, we'll be in contact with those people," said Fay-Shields.

A few miles away at the harbor, city officials look forward to the arrival of a barge complete with a tugboat and some backhoes contracted to clear away problematic ice jams.

"He's looking at about a days worth of work, so anywhere from seven to ten hours. It all depends on the ice conditions coming from the mouth all the way through," said Jeremy Wusterbarth, Oconto Superintendent of Public Works. "It's about two and a quarter miles from the mouth back to the bridge."

Despite hours of anticipation and crowds with binoculars hoping to spot the barge on the horizon, there was no sign of the vessel late into the afternoon.

"Unfortunately for him, when he came out of the channel in Sturgeon Bay, he got hung up on some ice up there that was kind of unexpected," said Wusterbarth. "He's not sure if he can get through those areas right now."

A United States Coast Guard ice cutter was sent out to clear a path for the barge.

The work is expected to continue as planned on Friday night despite more than five hours in delays.

"Basically he's going to stay until he gets those jams to release for us," said Wusterbarth.

This is the first time the City of Oconto has contracted a barge to remove ice jams, as Wusterbarth adds it is also the first time officials are dealing with flooding in the middle of the winter.