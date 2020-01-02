American Red Cross handing out flood cleanup kits in Oconto

The American Red Cross is helping victims of flooding in Oconto.

First Alert Drone captures flooding in Oconto. Dec. 31, 2019. (WBAY)

On Thursday (Jan. 2), the organization will be at the Oconto Fire Department from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. They'll hand out free cleanup kits for people impacted by the recent flood emergency. The kits include a mop, bleach, sponges, gloves, a squeegee and other items.

The city says it will be out Thursday to salt and scrape icy sidewalks.

The city has announced free curbside pickup for items damaged by flooding. A post on the city's Facebook page says those items will be picked up either by the end of the week or next week.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay says an ice jam on the Oconto River caused the New Year's Eve flooding in the city.

On Tuesday, Action 2 News came across several vehicles stalled in the middle of Pecor St in downtown Oconto. Chunks of ice and slush blocked storm drains.

"It's been very disheartening," says Paul Lukas, owner of North Shore Bait Company. "It's hard enough to make a living with a bait shop when you have to compete against the likes of the big stores, the box stores and Amazon, but you got to compete with Mother Nature, too."

Action 2 News will be in Oconto Thursday and have updates on how the city is bouncing back.