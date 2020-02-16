American Idol to feature episode shot in Milwaukee

A Wisconsin city will be featured during Sunday's season premiere of American Idol.

Auditions for the upcoming 18th season of “American Idol” will include stops in several Southern cities./ Source: MGN

The show shot an episode in Milwaukee this past October.

Two days of auditions were held at the Milwaukee Art Museum, which drew people from around the state.

"Music has always been there for me. I've been doing it since I was 8 years old, so to just have that dedication and passion for it what keeps me going," says contestant Hannah Sattler.

"2020 is the year of Milwaukee - so much going on this year, the DNC and everything else - it's so fantastic to have American Idol not only here in Milwaukee, but here at the Milwaukee Art Museum," says Jason Depenbrok of the Art Museum.

The season premiere can be watched at 7 p.m. on WBAY.