Amberg motorcyclist dies after collision with deer

An Amberg man has died after his motorcycle collided with a deer.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 56-year-old George Aerts.

The crash happened the evening of Oct. 20. The Sheriff's Office says Aerts was riding his bike on County Highway C in the Town of Athelstane when he hit a deer.

The Sheriff's Office was notified of Aerts' passing on Oct. 21.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the county's seventh traffic death of 2019.

