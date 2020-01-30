Amber Alert: Newborn still missing after father found dead in Florida

Florida authorities are searching the state for a newborn.

Authorities said they have not located the missing infant, who was identified as Andrew Caballeiro. (Photo: FDLE)

The 1-week-old boy was apparently taken from a house where three generations of his family were found fatally shot.

An Amber Alert is in effect for Andrew Caballeiro, who was taken from his Miami-Dade County home on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police told the Miami Herald that Andrew's mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were found inside the house, shot to death.

Law enforcement officials believe Andrew's father, Ernesto Caballiero, took the baby.

On Wednesday police in Pasco County found his vehicle about 300 miles away from Miami, in Blanton, just off Interstate 75.

Shortly afterward they found Caballeiro dead from a shotgun wound.

“We did a search. We had the bloodhounds out there searching. The bloodhounds had nothing. There was no indication that the child was in the area,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “The baby still may be in Miami-Dade. The baby may be anywhere in the state.”

Police found a pacifier inside the van, and they’ve spoken to a witness who said a blonde female may have been sitting in Caballiero’s van.

"I sit here and pray to God that it is true and that she has the baby,” Nocco said. “If that woman is out there, please come forward. I promise you all we care about is that little Andrew is OK. That’s all we care about.”

Anyone with information on the baby's wherabouts is asked to contact the authorities.

Nocco said the witness is working with investigators to get a sketch of the woman seen in the van.

Once it’s complete, Nocco said it will be released to the public.

Copyright 2020 WSVN and WFTS via CNN. All rights reserved.