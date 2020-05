TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a 4-month-old abducted in Talladega County Friday morning has been found and she is safe

No other information has been released.

Cambrylin Jannett Mayfield was reportedly abducted in Talladega County at 3:30 Friday morning.

Authorities say an unknown white male took the vehicle Cambrylin was in at gun point.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-299-0011 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.