Amber Alert: N.C. girl, 3, found alive

A 3-year-old girl who has been the focus of an Amber Alert for more than a day has been found alive and well, officials said.

Greensboro, N.C. police said Ahlora Lindiment, 3, was abducted by a woman Thursday while at a playground in an apartment complex. She has been found alive and well. (Source: Greensboro police/CNN)

Greensboro police said Ahlora Lindiment was abducted by a woman while at a playground in an apartment complex. The Amber Alert was issued Wednesday night

Police announced Ahlora had been found at a news conference Thursday.

Chief Wayne Scott said a woman called the police station's tip line just after 8 p.m. local time and said that she may have seen the girl at a church.

Officials found her standing alone in front of the church. She was reunited with her family and taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Scott said they are still searching for the suspected abductor.

"The obvious thing we need to do here is find this individual, determine what was the motive, what were the issues, and take our appropriate action up to and including any charges that may be relevant," he said. "We obviously want to try to find this individual, get them off the streets, and we don't have a similar issue to occur. This is very positive."

Authorities also released a surveillance image of the female suspect.

Witnesses described her as interacting in a suspicious way with children before leaving with Ahlora.

