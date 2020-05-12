Altrusa House puts together goody bags for health care workers

Altrusa House in Green Bay is making care packages for health care workers.

Altrusa House is a "home away from home" for people who live at least 50 miles or an hour away from the Green Bay area and have a loved one receiving care at a hospital. It offers affordable lodging for those who need it.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Altrusa House is currently closed for patient registrations.

Initially, Altrusa House was going to open its doors for health care workers who needed a place to decompress or a place to stay so they didn't bring germs to their home.

Thankfully, our hospital systems were not overwhelmed and they did not need to house those health care workers.

Instead, Altrusa House workers hosted a donation drive to fill goody bags for front line workers. They call them the Blue Army.

The re-usable bags include snacks and bottled water.

"I think one of the things we have to remember is our health care workers are working in a very uncertain time. Many of their friends have been furloughed. The weeks they're not working at the hospital or on the unit, they may not be working at all. So this is a really uncertain and scary time I think for everybody. If there's anything we can do to pass along a little love, we want to make sure that we do that," says Annie Bongiorno, Executive Director, Altrusa House.

Altrusa House hopes to distribute the bags later this week.

