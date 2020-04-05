Altrusa House becoming second home for healthcare workers

The Altrusa House has been in the Green Bay community for the last 30 years.

"We're a home away from home," Executive Director Annie Bongiorno said.

It's been a place for families to get some rest while their loved one is in the hospital.

"They are referred to us by social services at the hospital, so when somebody is coming in from outside they will give us a call and say hey we have somebody here who's family could use a stay here," Bongiorno said.

But now the house is serving those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So we'll be a rest spot or just a location for folks to come in and grab some coffee and take a shower if they can stay here," said Bongiorno.

12 rooms in the house will give 24 health care providers a place to rest without exposing their family.

"We worked in conjunction with the teams that are working both at HSHS and Bellin," said Bongiorno. "They have devised some criteria for staying here at Altrusa House. For example with Bellin, you need to be an employee that works at one of the higher risk areas."

Bongiorno said couches and cots can be used if needed.

People will be tested to make sure they don't have any signs and symptoms of COVID-19 before moving in.

"We need our healthcare workers, our blue army to be rested and rejuvenated and ready to go," said Bongiorno. "This could get bad and we want to make sure that they have all the resources that they need outside of the hospital, so that when they go back in they can do 100%," said Bongiorno.

On April 14th, the Altrusa house will have a fundraiser for items healthcare workers can use in the house.