Altoona School Superintendent charged with sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography

Altoona Superintendent, 32-year-old Daniel Peggs, has been arrested Thursday on a federal warrant. Peggs has been charged with sex trafficking a minor and production of child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ says the allegations date back to October 2015 through May 2016 and say Peggs recruited and maintained an individual knowing that they were a minor and would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act. The allegations also include that in December 2015 Peggs “used the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct”.

The federal indictment says Peggs used an iPhone to produce a video of the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

U.S. Attorney Scott Blader says the incident does not involve a student from the Altoona School District. Blader says if convicted, Peggs faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the sex trafficking a minor charge.

The school district says they are working with the school board to look at their next steps. They are also working with the Altoona Police Department to make sure students are safe.

The investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

School District of Gilman Superintendent Walter Leipart says Dan Peggs was employed at the school district during the time of the allegations listed on the indictment.

Leipart says to the best of the school district’s knowledge the indictment does not involve any adults or minors from Gilman. He also says Peggs has no current affiliation or connection to the School District of Gilman and they have not been contacted by law enforcement.

To read the full indictment and DOJ release, click the links under related documents on the right.

ALTOONA, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE)--Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced today the unsealing of an indictment charging an Altoona man with sex trafficking of a minor and production of child pornography.

Daniel Peggs, 32, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison on February 12, 2020. The indictment was unsealed today following Peggs’ arrest. Peggs is the Superintendent of the Altoona School District.

The indictment alleges that from October 2015 through May 2016, Peggs recruited and maintained an individual knowing that the individual was a minor and would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act. The indictment also alleges that in December 2015, Peggs used the minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct. Specifically, the indictment alleges that Peggs used an iPhone to produce a video of the child pornography.

According to United States Attorney Blader, the conduct Peggs is charged with does not involve a student from the Altoona School District.

Peggs was arrested today in Altoona. He will be brought to Madison for an initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Stephen L. Crocker in U.S. District Court at 1:30 p.m.

If convicted, Peggs faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison on the sex trafficking a minor charge. The production of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years.

The charges against Peggs are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The Altoona Police Department assisted during Peggs’ arrest today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger is handling the prosecution.

This investigation was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

The Altoona School District sent an email to school district families saying:

We have been informed by local police that this morning around 7:00 am, Superintendent Dan Peggs was arrested and was indicted on federal charges of sex trafficking and production of child pornography.

An investigation is taking place with federal and local law enforcement agencies. At this time we are unaware of any Altoona students being involved.

The Altoona School District administration is working with the school board to look at our next steps.

Student safety, as always, is our number one priority. We will continue to work with Chief Bakken and local law enforcement to be sure that students are safe.

Because this is a police matter, we are unable to comment further. We will continue to focus on the education and well being of our students and community. We realize this is a tremendous shock to the Altoona community. We appreciate your cooperation as we provide our best for our students.

All questions concerning the investigation by law enforcement should be directed to the Altoona Police Department.

We will continue to update you as to how the district will move forward. Questions regarding the operations of the school district of Altoona should be directed to Mr. Markgren.