Already Concern Over Spring Ice Shoves

It's a phenomenon that happens most years on the Bay of Green Bay and Lake Winnebago during the spring.

And sometimes, ice shoves cause damage to property, and even homes.

Already, there's serious concern about the impact ice shoves could have next spring.

As ice begins the blanket the Bay of Green Bay, water levels are at all-time record highs and expected to stay there.

"We just ran the numbers and this last decade in the 2010's has been the wettest decade of record," SAYS National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Phil Kurimski, who specializes is hydrology.

He says while many homes along the bay have breakwaters or rip rap along the beach, they may not be effective this spring when the ice melts and the wind howls.

"This year because the water levels are so high those are not as tall as they used to be, usually a couple feet high, but now maybe they're half the height they're supposed to be so when the ice comes in, instead of encountering an object that's going to stop it that's several feet high, it's going to be lower so the ice has a better chance of making it over the initial obstacle and making it onto people's property, their house," says Kurimski.

Other than adding to the barrier between your home and the water, Kurimski says there are very few options when it comes to battling Mother Nature's power.

"It's almost kind of like a lava flow, you can't do anything to stop it, you're just watching it come at you and hope at some point it will stop, but once it starts and gets momentum it takes out a lot of things in front of it including trees, houses," says Kurimski.

