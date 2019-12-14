Alorica gives formal notice of 'workforce reduction' in Green Bay

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development said in a statement Saturday that Alorica, Inc. has provided formal notice of “workforce reduction at its Green Bay location” on Adams Street.

It says a total of 157 employees will be affected. The layoffs are expected to start at the end of February 2020.

The Department of Workforce Development Board said its regional partner, the Bay Area Workforce Development Board will offer its services to the company and the affected workers.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Dislocated Worker Program provides transition assistance to workers and companies affected by permanent worker layoffs.

The Program's local Rapid Response Teams help companies and worker representatives develop and implement a practical transition plan based on the size of the layoff event. Types of services include:

• Pre-layoff workshops on a variety of topics such as resume writing and interviewing, job search strategies, and budgeting

• Provision of information about programs and resources through written materials and information sessions

• Career and resource fairs.

DWD said people affected by permanent layoff may also access basic re-employment services at no charge through the state's Job Centers.

Some services, including training assistance, may be an option for some workers after enrolling in one or more of DWD's workforce development programs. While all companies faced with permanent worker layoffs are encouraged to seek assistance from the local Rapid Response Teams, some companies may be required to give 60 days notice before a mass layoff or closing under federal and/or state law.

