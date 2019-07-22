Allouez woman forced children into sex acts at park, complaint says

An Allouez woman is charged after investigators say she forced 12- and 14-year olds to perform sex acts with her and other adult men.

Twenty-year old Brittany Lange faces child enticement, sexual assault and drug charges.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office began investigating, according to a criminal complaint, after the mother of the two children saw what she described as multiple 'inappropriate' chats on an app on her daughter's phone.

Prosecutors say Lange offered the 12-year old a cigarette, then marijuana, then took her to a park where they say Lange arranged to have a man meet them there, looking to engage in sexual acts at the park.

They say Lange also forced the 14-year old to have sex with her.

Court records show investigators downloaded more than 160 images or videos from the 12-year old's phone, some of them described as graphic in nature.

Lange is due back in court in August.