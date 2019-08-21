Allouez warns about water on East River Trail

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The Village of Allouez is warning pedestrians and bicyclists about water on the Resch Family East River Trail that runs through this Green Bay suburb.
On its Twitter account, the village warned people using the recreational trail to be cautious in flooded areas. They include:
- Mile marker 2.5, under Hwy 172 south of Green Isle Park
- Between mile markers 2.9 and 3.2, a curved stretch south of Riverview Park
- Mile marker 3.4 at Hoffman Rd.
- North of mile marker 3.5 south of Hoffman Rd.
- Mile marker 3.8, off a feeder trail from Longview Ave.
Source: twitter.com/AllouezWI