Allouez assisted-living home says 3 workers tested positive for coronavirus

An assisted living facility outside Green Bay says three of its staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wyndemere Assisted Living in Allouez says all three are quarantined at home.

Wyndemere tested all of its residents and more than 50 workers as a precaution and all of the tests came back negative, and no one is showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Facility leaders say it's likely the three staffers were exposed to the virus somewhere else.

Wyndemere says it's had strict protections in place for more than two months, but it's continuing to monitor residents for symptoms and has reached out to health officials for more guidance.

The state Department of Health Services says there have been 15 health investigations at long-term care facilities since the coronavirus reached Wisconsin. As of Wednesday, May 20, the only active investigations in Brown County were at Odd Fellows Nursing Home and Grancare Nursing Center.

It only takes one coronavirus case at a long-term care facility to trigger a public health investigation.