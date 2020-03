The Village of Allouez needs your help in finding the owner of a gold wedding ring found in one of the village's parks.

Village officials say the ring was found at Green Isle Park a few years ago.

The ring has an engraving on the inside with initials, and the date of 9-8-72.

Anyone who thinks it might be theirs is asked to call the village with information about the initials engraved to get the ring back.