Allouez may be reimbursed $60,000 per year for law enforcement calls to Green Bay prison

The Village of Allouez may be reimbursed up to $60,000 per year for law enforcement calls to the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

Green Bay Correctional Institution

The motion was approved by the state Joint Finance Committee, and written by Republican Senator Robert Cowles. Cowles says 40-percent of all calls in Allouez are related to GBCI.

The Village of Allouez contracts the Brown County Sheriff's Office for its law enforcement needs, and has to pay for the sheriff's office visits to GBCI, a state owned facility.

Cowles says communities like Waupun, Columbia and Boscobel all get reimbursed for visits to state facilities, and Allouez was singled out because they contracted out the county’s sheriff’s office.

"When there's an episode at that facility, at that state correctional facility, the community that goes out and visits whatever law enforcement community, they get reimbursed. So this was like a glitch in the statutes just because they contract out, so with this provision we would fix that,” said Senator Robert Cowles, R- Green Bay.

The average cost from visits taken from the last three years at GBCI equals $60,000 per year.

Brown County Sheriff, Todd Delain tells Action 2 News:

"I am very happy that the State of Wisconsin is providing $60,000 to the Village of Allouez to offset expenses related to law enforcement services. GBCI generates a high number of calls that require law enforcement response and investigator follow-up.”

Brown County’s 2019 budget says operating expenses for the sheriff's office increased by more than $556,000 or 5-percent from the year before. The up to $60,000 in reimbursements to Allouez would help to offset increasing operating costs.

Democratic senator Dave Hansen, says he's all about helping communities but not just for state related services.

"I'm all for doing everything we can to help our local communities get compensated fairly for the services they provide for the state," said Senator Dave Hansen, D- Green Bay. "But that also includes helping people here get affordable health care, funding our public schools and fixing our roads. And so far the only person I've seen with a real plan to do that is Governor Evers."

The motion is now attached to the budget. Cowles says he's confident the motion won't be pulled out.

