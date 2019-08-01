Allouez grocery store searching for person who lost large sums of cash

At Austin's Grocery Store in Allouez, customers are more like friends.

That's why it means so much to general manager Jill Prosser to return the cash someone left behind.

“In my thoughts I just think, oh, that person's going to call in a hour or so and say, 'I think I lost some money at your store,' but nothing," Prosser said.

And it's not just five bucks. Prosser said the amount is pretty high.

“I checked the surveillance cameras, I talked to customers that I've seen on the cameras, and nothing yet," said Prosser. "I really want them to get their money back.”

She said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Last month, someone left behind a large sum of cash.

“We won’t just hand it out to anybody," said Prosser. "It’s going to go to the right person.”

It's a mystery everyone at Austin's is trying to solve.

“I don’t know if they don’t even know they lost the money yet," Austin's vendor owner Jimmy J said. "They maybe have not gone through their purse."

But if the owner or owners of the cash don't speak up soon, Prosser said they'll donate it.