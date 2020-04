Project Vote of Brown County is recognizing the Village of Allouez and the Town of Rockland for having the highest voter turnout among villages and towns in the spring election.

According to Project Vote, 50.5% of registered voters in Allouez and 56.4% in Rockland participated in the April 7 presidential primary and elections.

Project Vote says it's the third win for Rockland and the third straight for Allouez, which now has four trophies.