Alliance Industries closing Marinette plant

Alliance Industries informed state officials it plans to close its Marinette plant this summer, putting 22 people out of work.

Alliance Industries said the plant at 301 E. Russell St. should be permanently closed by September 1 but adds that it could close sooner.

The letter to the Department of Workforce Development and the mayor Marinette did not give a reason for closing the facility.

The company also has facilities in Appleton, Menasha and Waupaca. It manufactures foundry sand casting and provides metal powder coating and painting.