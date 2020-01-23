Alleged rape victim names Lyft, St. Louis driver in lawsuit

A woman who says she was raped by a Lyft driver in St. Louis has filed a lawsuit accusing the ride-sharing company of prioritizing profits over passenger safety.

Cristen Giangarra filed suit Wednesday. Giangarra says she was attacked in June.

Larry Donnell Ward is charged with rape and kidnapping.

The lawsuit is among many filed by women across the country in recent months, claiming they were sexually assaulted by Lyft drivers.

Lyft says it is constantly working and adding new features to ensure the safety of riders and drivers.

Ward’s lawyer says the suit proves Giangarra is out for money.

