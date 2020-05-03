Dust storm causes multiple crashes on both directions of I-39, non-life threatening injuries

PLAINFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Multiple crashes on both northbound and southbound lanes of I-39 closed a section of the interstate near Plainfield Sunday afternoon after a dust storm caused low visibility.
There was one large crash in the southbound lanes involving 26 vehicles, and four separate crashes in the northbound lanes involving a total of 8 vehicles. There were four non-life threatening injuries in the northbound crashes, and several people were taken to the hospital.
High winds coming off a farm field caused low visibility for drivers.
A sergeant with the Wisconsin State Patrol told Newschannel 7 the scene is clear. Police are keeping the stretch closed until high winds die down because there is still low visibility, which could be as late as 8 p.m. Sunday.
Motorists traveling southbound are asked to exit at County D, head east on County BB, south to WIS 73 and west back to I-39/US 51.
The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Portage County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.