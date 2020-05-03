Dust storm causes multiple crashes on both directions of I-39, non-life threatening injuries

Multiple crashes on both northbound and southbound lanes of I-39 closed a section of the interstate near Plainfield Sunday afternoon after a dust storm caused low visibility.

There was one large crash in the southbound lanes involving 26 vehicles, and four separate crashes in the northbound lanes involving a total of 8 vehicles. There were four non-life threatening injuries in the northbound crashes, and several people were taken to the hospital.

High winds coming off a farm field caused low visibility for drivers.

A sergeant with the Wisconsin State Patrol told Newschannel 7 the scene is clear. Police are keeping the stretch closed until high winds die down because there is still low visibility, which could be as late as 8 p.m. Sunday.

Motorists traveling southbound are asked to exit at County D, head east on County BB, south to WIS 73 and west back to I-39/US 51.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Portage County Sheriff's Department assisted at the scene.