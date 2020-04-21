All inmates and staff at Dane Co. jail to be tested for COVID-19

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office plans to test for COVID-19 its entire staff as well as the inmates at the jail after a dozen more inmates test positive for the disease.

“The health and safety of our deputies, support staff, as well as their families and the inmates in our facility, continue to be our highest priority,” Sheriff David Mahoney said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the new cases were discovered when 22 inmates in a single pod of the Public Safety Building were tested in response to four other cases among inmates of that pod.

Ten of the inmates who were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus were reportedly asymptomatic at the time.

At least five deputies who work at the jail have also tested positive as well.

The Sheriff’s Office explained it is working with the National Guard WING Mobile Specimen Collection Team to conduct all of the tests.

“We will make every effort to utilize any resources we have available to mitigate the spread of this virus,” Mahoney added. “We are grateful for the rapid response by the National Guard WING to administer these tests and quickly get ahead of this outbreak.”

The tests are expected to start on Friday.

Safety a priority

In an interview with NBC15 News Tuesday, Sheriff Mahoney said that the highest priority is the safety for employees as well as inmates.

"Our high priority is to protect our staff, our deputies, our support staff - anyone who is in the jail, as well as make sure their families are safe when they go home at the end of the day," he told NBC15's Elise Romas.

Federal responsibility

Mahoney adds that he still expects the federal government to provide the medical supplies that are so critical to keeping Sheriff's Office employees and its inmates safe during the pandemic. He says that during the early days the Office lacked the PPE it needed, but since then has received several thousand masks from the federal stockpile.

"It was late in the process. There should have been a better preparation to provide these materials, but we've heard at the federal level that it is the state's responsibility, and I believe at the state level, its a federal responsibility," Mahoney says.

Supports stay-at-home

During the interview, Sheriff Mahoney seemed to support the extension of the stay-at-home order., saying it will help keep cases from spiking in our state.

"All of us who are charged with the safety and security of others take these measures very seriously. I for one, I don't like doing my job with teleconference. I like doing my job by interacting with the public that I serve," he says.

"It's a difficult time but In doing what i need to do to serve the community and keep them safe," the Sheriff said.