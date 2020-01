All that jazz will heat up the Broadway Theatre in De Pere when "Chicago" takes the stage for eight performances.

The Birder Players are performing the hit musical about crime, corruption and love in 1920s Chicago.

Performances are scheduled for the following dates:

Jan. 31

Feb. 6-9

Feb. 14-15

Alicia Birder is producer, director and choreographer.

The Broadway Theatre is located at 123 S. Broadway in De Pere.