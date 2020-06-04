All Brown County playgrounds to open June 6

Brown County playgrounds will open June 6.

The Parks Department has released a schedule for re-opening of areas that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All parks, trails, boat landings and outdoor green spaces are open.

Pavilion rentals and educations programs open June 5.

Playgrounds open June 6.

Campgrounds are open first-come-first-serve and for reservation. Shower rooms and some restrooms will stay closed.

Restrooms will open June 6 at these locations (hours may be limited):

--St. Francis Park (Fox River Trail)

--Bay Shore boat landing

--Suamico boat landing

--Reforestation Camp Ski Lodge

--Pamperin Park

--Fairgrounds

Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve opens June 12. The park office is open with limitations. Call ahead.

The Parks Department urges visitors to practice physical distancing, stay home if sick, and bring hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

CLICK HERE for more information.