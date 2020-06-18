All American: Booyah to host baseball, music and fireworks this July 4 weekend

The Green Bay Booyah baseball team will host two days of fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

The Booyah teamed up with Festival Foods for baseball, live music and fireworks on July 3 and July 4.

The Booyah and Rockford Rivets have a two-game set starting July 3 at 4:35 p.m. Gates open an hour before the game.

Capital Credit Union Park will have 25 percent capacity to allow for social distancing.

After the baseball games, 2,000 people will be admitted to the field for the fireworks and music celebration.

Live music starts at 8 p.m. both days.

July 3 music is Conscious Pilot and July 4 music is Johnny Wad.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. both nights.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 18 at 9 a.m. CLICK HERE for ticket information.

You can also call 920-497-7225 or go to the Booyah box office for tickets.

Green Bay's annual Fire over the Fox celebration was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

