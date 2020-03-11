Algoma man arrested for possessing child porn

Authorities say an Algoma man is behind bars Wednesday night after being arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office, a search was done at the Seagull Apartments, located on the 1400 block of Sixth St. in Algoma regarding a tip regarding Internet Crimes Against Children.

As a result of the tip, the Sheriff's Office say David Lehnert, 61, was arrested on Wednesday, March 11.

He is currently being held at the Kewaunee County Jail.

Authorities add the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office is an affiliate of the Wisconsin Department of Justice ICAC Task Force, which works with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Electronic Service Providers.

Formal charges are pending.