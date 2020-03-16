Algoma asks people to be careful what they flush

Like many communities in the area, the City of Algoma is asking people to reduce face-to-face interactions with staff and conduct city business as much as possible over the phone or online.

It's putting the Algoma Med Center Long-term Care Unit in lockdown. Residents and visitors should contact the long-term care unit for more information.

The Youth Center is closed until further notice, following CDC guidelines about large, public gatherings.

In addition, the city is also making a request of people in the city to be careful what they flush.

Referring to recent shortages of toilet paper in stores due to hoarding, the city points out the wastewater treatment plant can only process biodegradable materials -- such as toilet paper. Cloths and bathroom wipes -- even those labeled "flushable" wipes -- aren't biodegradable and can clog pipes (watch our report on this problem in Chilton in 2018).

Algoma, Wisconsin – The City of Algoma and several other public service entities within the community are taking precautions in order to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus) in order to protect the welfare and public health of our community. Below are the precautions being taken by the City of Algoma, as well as other public service entities within the community.

City of Algoma: City Hall will remain open during the standard business hours of 8 AM to 4 PM. To the greatest extent possible, residents and customers are asked to conduct business either over the phone or online, and restrict their in-office business to only those items which are absolutely necessary. The Youth Center will be closed to the public in order to match the actions currently being taken by the Department of Education. Said City Administrator Jared Heyn, “We are following the lead of the Department of Education and closing our Youth Center during the same time period of the school shutdown.” Continued Heyn, “We recognize the need to restrict large public gatherings for the safety of our entire community and will re-assess the situation following guidance from the State and Governor’s Office.”

In response to the ongoing shortage of household items – such as toilet paper – at area retailers, residents are asked to flush only the appropriate materials when using the restroom. Only biodegradable materials, such as toilet paper, can be processed by the wastewater treatment plant. Other materials, such as cloth or so-called “flushable” wipes are not biodegradable and cannot be processed by the wastewater treatment plant.

Algoma Med Center/Long Term Care Unit: The Algoma Med Center/Long Term Care Unit is entering a lockdown effective immediately. The lockdown is restricting all visits to the facility in accordance with the guidance received from the Center for Disease Control. Residents and visitors are encouraged to contact the Long Term Care Unit directly for more details.

