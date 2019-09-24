Alcohol and speed suspected in I-43 crash

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says a driver has been arrested after a crash on I-43 early Tuesday morning.

Investigators suspect that driver was drunk and speeding before crashing into the back of another car in the interstate's southbound lanes just before 12:30 a.m.

The crash was just south of the Manitowoc-Sheboygan County line.

A woman and a child who were riding in the car that was hit suffered what the sheriff's office calls "incapacitating injuries." The driver of that car suffered minor injuries, as did the driver who was arrested.

I-43's southbound lanes were closed for five hours for the clean up and investigation. Traffic was routed off the interstate at the Cleveland exit during the closure. All lanes were back open by 5:30 a.m.