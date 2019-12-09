Alan Jackson's 2020 tour includes Resch Center concert

Country music legend Alan Jackson will play the Resch Center as part of his 2020 tour.

The concert is scheduled for Aug. 29.

Jackson will appear with Special Guest Tenille Townes.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13. Prices range from $39.99 to $129.99.

Jackson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His hits include "Chattahoochee"; "Gone Country"; "Here in The Real World"; and "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere".

