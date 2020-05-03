Air Guard to start evening training flights Monday

The 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard in Madison will be doing evening training flights during the upcoming week.

According to the Department of Military Affairs, flights will be done from Monday, May 4 through Thursday, May 7.

F-16 fighter jets may be seen or heard taking off, as well as landing, until about 10 p.m. at night.

Although training flights normally take place during daylight hours, pilots and maintenance personnel are required to do some nighttime operations.

Pilots will be following flight paths designed to minimize noise to area residents.